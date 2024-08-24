Aug 24, 2024, 12:08 PM
Iran to continue talks aimed at eliminating sanctions: FM

Shahr-e Ray, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue talks aimed at eliminating sanctions on the nation.

Araghchi paid his respects at the grave of former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who lost his life alongside President Ebrahim Raisi in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

He also visited the shrine of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani in the city of Rey on Saturday.

“We will continue the negotiations related to eliminating sanctions on the Iranian nation and there will be no unnecessary haste and delay related to it,” Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the visit.

He also said in order to expand the field of diplomacy, neighboring countries and Eurasia are the priority for the new Iranian administration.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkain and his cabinet members on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in downtown Tehran to renew their allegiance to the Founder of the Islamic Republic, the revolution’s causes, and the martyrs.

