Armenia praises Iran's stances in support of territorial integrity

In a phone conversation on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Mirzoyan thanked Iran on its stances about regional issues, including the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Offering congratulations to Araghchi on his appointment as the new foreign minister of Iran, the Armenian top diplomat expressed his country's willingness to further boost ties with the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi, during the telephone talk, voiced Tehran's readiness to expand relations with Yerevan.

Iran will continue to support lasting stability in the region, Iran's high-ranking official noted.

The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic toward the region will not be changed, he further noted.

