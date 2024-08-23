Iran continues to back Axis of Resistance: FM

During a telephone talk on Friday, the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers called for advocating the Palestinian cause.

Both sides explored avenues to further expand bilateral relations.

The two ministers invited the other side to pay state visits to Tehran and Damascus.

Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian Foreign Minister, extended congratulations to his Iranian counterpart on his appointment as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic.

In a related phone conversation, the Iranian and Lebanese foreign ministers held talks on the latest regional issues.

Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib congratulated his Iranian counterpart on his new post.

The two ministers stressed the need for the expansion of mutual ties.

Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic will continue its supportive moves regarding the Axis of Resistance and that Iran will back Lebanon against the Israeli regime.

