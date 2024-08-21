Top diplomats congratulate Araqchi on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister

The foreign ministers sent their messages after Araqchi won the Iranian parliament’s vote of confidence on Wednesday, becoming the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat for the next four years.

Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, in his message, expressed satisfaction over the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow. He said Russia believes that Araqchi serves as a steadfast supporter of strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu wished the best for Araqchi, saying that the diplomatic experience and international credit he has will lead Iran to new successes, which will enhance regional security and stability.

Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his sincere congratulations and wished success for Araqchi. Mirzoyan announced his readiness to cooperate with the new top Iranian diplomat on further developing relations between Iran and Armenia as two friendly and neighboring countries.

India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar issued his congratulatory message on X.

“Congratulate Seyed Abbas Aragchi @araghchi on your appointment as Foreign Minister of Iran. Look forward to working with you to further India-Iran relations.”

Japan's Yoko Kamikawa, congratulated Araqchi on his election as Iran’s new foreign minister.

In her message, Kamikawa also said that she expects Iran to play a more constructive role in establishing peace and stability in West Asia as well as cooperation and interaction with the international community.

4194**4399