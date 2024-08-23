Iran to manage tensions with US, rebuild ties with Europe if they abandon 'hostile approach': FM

In an interview with Kyodo which was published on Thursday, Araghchi said that as a crucial step toward lifting the sanctions on Iran's economy and returning it to normal trade relations in the international community, Iran's Foreign Ministry will seek to manage tensions with Washington and rebuild ties with European countries, but only if they abandon their "hostile approach" while aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions.

"In my foreign policy address in the Majlis (the Iranian parliament), I highlighted the crucial objective of lifting sanctions, particularly unilateral ones, through earnest, focused, and time-bound negotiations while upholding the nation's fundamental principles," he added.

Iran-Japan relations

"I know the capacity and capabilities of Japan. Japan can be more important in Iran's energy, oil, and economy section," Araghchi told the Japanese news agency.

Iran will welcome Japanese companies interested in working in the oil and energy sector, the minister said, adding that Japan can return to Iran's oil fields and contribute to expanding its oil production.

Due to hundreds of unilateral sanctions on Iran's economy, including banking and trade, imposed by the US government in the past decade to curb Iran's nuclear activities, Japan had to abandon the Iranian market, he noted.

He said that expanding economic and trade ties between Iran and Japan emerges as a natural and logical choice, noting that the Islamic Republic anticipates that this collaboration will continue to flourish on a path of fruitful cooperation.

On Iran's foreign policy priorities going forward, Araghchi said the new government has designated cultivating relations with East Asia a pivotal objective, and emphasized Japan's prominent position in this context.

Explaining his strategy to boost ties with Japan while US sanctions impede Iran's ability to have normal relations with the world, the foreign minister said that in the face of global uncertainties and rapid transformations, it is imperative to unlock new avenues for economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Japan.

"We must transcend obstacles hindering our mutual interests and prioritize our vital needs. By comprehensively evaluating the current landscape, we can forge a constructive partnership to drive both nations' progress and prosperity," he said.

It enables Iran and Japan to jointly address global and regional challenges with a shared spirit of constructiveness and optimism. I would say there is always a space for contributing initiatives, he underlined.

