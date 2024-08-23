Turkmen FM congratulates Iranian counterpart on appointment

In a message, Meredow congratulated the appointment of Araghchi to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The text of Meredow's message to Araghchi reads: "Please accept my sincere congratulations on your appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The high level of political-diplomatic, commercial-economic and cultural-philanthropic relations between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been ongoing for a long time, should be given special attention, he said, adding, "I strongly believe that mutual cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened and developed more than ever."

Taking this opportunity, "I wish you health, well-being and increasing success in your new responsibility", he added.

