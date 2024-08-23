Iran reserves right to reciprocally respond to Zionist regime's terror act in Tehran: FM

Receiving a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné, Araqchi said that Iran is ready to expand constructive relations with France.

Referring to Zionist regime's atrocities in the enclave, he called on France and western countries to focus on the regime as the main culprit in the ongoing war.

Senior Iranian diplomat said the Israeli regime's act in the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah in Tehran last month violated Iran's territorial integrity.

Iran reserves the right to respond to the Israel terror act, he further noted.

Congratulating Araqchi on his appointment as Iran's new foreign minister, he voiced his country's readiness to continue diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic at mutual, regional, and international levels.

He stressed the need to confer with the warring sides in the Gaza Strip on the necessity of the truce to reduce tensions and achieve peace.

In a related development, David Lammy, the UK's Foreign Secretary, offered congratulations to the newly appointed minister.

The new government in Iran is a fresh opportunity to expand diplomatic relations, he said.

Commenting on the Gazan development, he urged Iran to play a role a role in reducing tensions in the region.

Iran is against the spread of war in the region, Araqchi said during the conversation, calling for the country's right to retaliate against any aggression.

Both sides, during the talk, exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest, including the negotiations about the removal of the sanctions.

