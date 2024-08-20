Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Some 120 foreign firms attend 30th IRANTEX

The International Exhibition of Textile Machinery, Raw Materials, Home Textiles, Embroidery Machines & Textile Products, better known as the IRANTEX, has kicked off in Tehran.

The 30th IRANTEX is being held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground from August 19-22.

-- Iran’s natural gas grid expanded by 53,000 km in three years

CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the gas grid in the country has expanded by 53,000 kilometers in the past three years.

Majid Chegeni added that Iran had built more than 1,800 kilometers of new high pressure gas transmission pipelines since August 2021 when the outgoing government took office.

-- Iranian composer wins third prize at Italy’s ‘2 Agosto’ competition

Iranian musician Sina Jafarikia took home the third prize at Italy’s prestigious “2 Agosto” International Composition Competition for a one-movement symphonic piece inspired by Persian music.

Jafarikia, a composer and musician, said the competition is one of the most famous in the world and is held annually in Italy with the support of the Italian presidential office and the mayor of Bologna. This year’s festival was the 30th edition, and it was held with the presence of prominent judges.

-- Researchers in Iran Develop New Dialysis System

Technologists at a knowledge-based company in Iran have acquired the know-how to manufacture and develop Reverse Osmosis systems (RO machine) for dialysis.

Dialysis is a life-saving treatment method for patients who cannot perform kidney functions due to serious kidney diseases like kidney failure. The treatment is used to clean and balance harmful waste and excess fluid in the patient’s blood.

-- Persian Engineering Feat Inspires Modern Architecture

Iran’s wind catchers stand as a reminder of how ancient civilizations have adapted to the region’s harsh desert environment.

“I have water air conditioning too, but I prefer sitting under my natural air conditioning. Reminds me of old times,” Saberi said told BBC Travel, gesturing to the badgir (wind catcher) that we were sitting under. “More chai?”

In the 40C summer heat of Yazd, a desert city in the heart of Iran, a hot cup of chai would normally have been the last thing on my mind.

-- 6 Iranian movies to compete in Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

Six movies from Iran will compete in the 10th Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF), slated to be held from August 21 to 25 in Vermont, the U.S.

The Iranian films participating in the festival include the feature films “Maestro” directed by Emad Hosseini and “Terrestrial Verses” co-directed by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami, the short films “Spider-Zan” written and directed by Maryam Khodabakhsh and “Witness” directed by Aida Tebianian, and the short animations “The Corridor” written and directed by Kourosh Mohammadi and “The Cage” written and directed by Hamideh Motavalizadeh, Honaronline reported.

-- Iran partner with FAO, Green Climate Fund to strengthen climate resilience

The Department of Environment (DOE) as National Designated Authority (NDA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), is embarking on a transformative initiative aimed at fortifying its resilience to climate change.

The newly signed project, titled “Strengthening Iran’s access to GCF with national ownership, knowledge-based policies, and sound technologies,” represents a crucial step towards aligning national strategies with climate action and promoting sustainable development.

-- 180,000-year-old child tooth unearthed in Iranian cave

Archaeologists have discovered a child’s tooth dating back 180,000 years in Qaleh Kord cave, situated in Qazvin, during the fifth season of archaeological excavations at the site.

Hamed Vahdati-Nasab, the head of the excavation team, announced the new finding on Monday, mentioning that another Neanderthal child’s tooth, dating historical roots back to some 175,000 years ago, was previously discovered during the second season of excavations at this site.

