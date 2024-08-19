Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Oil Ministry nominee vows to minimize energy shortage

The proposed nominee for the Oil Ministry Mohsen Paknejad has plans to minimize energy deficit for running the ministry.

According to a blueprint of his plan submitted to the Parliament, there are two short-term (one-year) and long-term (four-year) measures in order to reduce the mismatch between gas production and consumption in the country.

-- Iran eyes new markets for rosewater in Europe, Southeast Asia

Iran’s rosewater has now targeted the markets of Persian Gulf countries such as Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia including China and Japan, as well as European states such as Germany and Spain, said the head of Kashan Rosewater and Herbal Distillates Guild.

Reza Navvabi told Iran Daily that the country’s rosewater industry is looking for new destinations in all parts of the world by increasing the supply of raw materials and using new technologies.

-- Iran’s subsidized imports top $27b: CBI

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said it has subsidized more than $27 billion worth of imports into the country in nearly five months that have passed since the start of the calendar year in March 20.

CBI figures showed that some $27.263 billion had been allocated to imports of basic goods, medicine, commercial goods and products and imports that have taken place in return for exports of goods or services from Iran between March 20 and August 16.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Indicts US for 1953 Coup as Region Firms up Spirit of Resistance

Today on the 71st anniversary of the Anglo-American coup that overthrew Iran’s elected government and restored the rootless Pahlavi potentate to the Peacock Throne in Tehran, the Islamic Republic has begun legal proceedings against the US regime and officials involved in the toppling of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq.

The first session of the trial held yesterday at the 55th branch of the court dealing with international affairs in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Judicial Complex, will hear a lawsuit filed by some 402,000 Iranians against six US nationals over their role in the 19th August 1953 coup staged through traitors in the Iranian military and bribed street gangs.

-- Egyptian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has held the United States accountable for aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in the genocidal crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stressing that Washington can’t be an impartial mediator as it is obstructing efforts to establish a ceasefire in the coastal sliver.

“Through open support for Zionists’ atrocities, the United States has proven its complicity and that it cannot be an impartial mediator. It is constantly trying to place hurdles on the path of stopping the occupying regime’s brutalities, and encouraging Zionists to continue their genocide,” Bagheri Kani told Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in a telephone conversation on Saturday evening.

-- Intelligence Minister: 53 Countries Have Iran Sections

Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said here Sunday intelligence services of 53 countries have Iran sections with the aim of carrying out sabotage acts against the Islamic Republic.

He made the remarks in a parliamentary hearing for his new portfolio in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian who has opted to keep Khatib in the post.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Kazan film festival to open with Iran’s “In the Arms of the Tree”

The 20th edition of Kazan International Film Festival- Altyn Minbar is set to kick off with the premiere of “In the Arms of the Tree,” by Iranian director Babak Khajepasha in the Russian city on September 6.

The film follows the struggles of an entrepreneurial family on the verge of collapse. At the heart of the story is Kimia, a northern mother grappling with the trauma of past abuse and a debilitating fear of distance. Her husband, Farid, an Azeri father with a passion for travel and medicinal plants, adds to the tension as the couple prepares for a separation exercise.

-- IAC inks co-op MOUs with domestic investment companies

In a ceremony on Sunday, Iran Airports Company (IAC) signed 26 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with domestic investment companies to cooperate in airport development projects across the country.

The signing ceremony of the mentioned MOUs was attended by AIC Head Reza Nakhjavani and the deputy head of the mentioned company Ali Abdi, IRNA reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nakhjavani said the profitability of airports is the priority for investors; Because for investment, the private sector can adjust its economic plans with the amount of capital and profit.

-- Young Scientists Festival to be held in December

The 8th Young Scientists Festival will be held in the month of December aiming to create new and practical technologies in the field of basic sciences.

Held annually concurrent with Research and Technology Week (December 8-15), the festival also aims to identify new ideas and pave the way for manufacturing knowledge-based products.

It focuses on promoting entrepreneurship culture with the aim of turning intellectual assets into wealth.

