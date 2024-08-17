Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 17

** IRAN DAILY

-- Envoy: Improved economic bonds ‘effective catalysts’ for better India-Iran ties

Improved economic inter-linkages are effective catalysts for better political relations between India and Iran, said Indian Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the Republic of India in Tehran on Thursday evening, Ambassador Shresth noted that, “As we commence work on enhancing the capacity of Chabahar Port, we hope that this project will lead to progressive increase in economic exchanges between South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia, and also with the wider Eurasian region.”

-- Pezeshkian urges acceleration in installing smart electricity meters

Following the increase in electricity consumption and the challenges caused by the fluctuations of the electricity grid in Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian called for accelerating the installation of smart electricity meters.

On the sidelines of visiting the National Dispatching Center of the Energy Ministry, Pezeshkian expressed his hope that next year there will be less pressure on the country’s electricity network by implementing the project on smart meters.

-- Parl-gov’t collaboration helps resolve agricultural issues: President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said collaboration between the Parliament and government is among the most effective measures to solve problems of the agricultural sector of the country.

Speaking in a meeting with the members of the Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Environment Committee of the Parliament on Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian noted that the improper implementation of the Vision 2025 plan and macro-policies of the country is among the reasons for failing in achieving the goals in this area.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Marks Anniversary of Release of War Prisoners

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has marked the anniversary of the release of Iranian war prisoners from Iraq jails. In a statement on Thursday, it said Iran’s independence and honor is a result of the nation’s struggle for freedom.

On August 17, 1990, Iraq under the former Baathist regime released over 40,000 Iranian war prisoners in return for Iran releasing around the same number of Iraqi war prisoners.

-- Russian Festival Picks Iranian Filmmaker as Jury Member

Iranian filmmaker Saeid Nejati has been selected as a jury member for the WOWMOSCOW International Competition in Russia. Nejati is a graduate of cinema from Sureh University. He has served as a jury member at several festivals such as the 19th Izmir International Short Film Festival, Tehran short Film Festival, and Iran Cinema Celebration.

The finalists of the WOWMOSCOW international competition, organized by the Moscow City Tourism Committee and the HSE Art and Design School as part of “Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030” festival have been announced.

-- Afkhami to Make Film About Jewish Woman

Iranian director Behrouz Afkhami has revealed plans for his upcoming film, ‘Hannibal’s Code’, which will tell the story of an elderly Jewish woman during a tumultuous period. The film, which is currently in the scripting phase, will explore the woman’s experiences during the early stages of 2014 Gaza War (aka Operation Protective Edge).

According to a report by Mehr News Agency, Afkhami is meticulously crafting the script in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, a task that requires extensive research and time.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Future energy perspective & investment opportunities in Iran's petroleum industry

While the world continues to strive towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is determined to shift from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and implementing carbon reduction policies, the trilemma of energy security, climate change, and economic growth persist.

Population growth, increasing urbanization, and the need for countries to fulfill the “Right to Development” all point in the inexorable direction of significant increase in energy demand in the foreseeable future. Even the most optimistic energy outlooks indicate that by 2050, at least half of the world's energy needs will be met by oil and gas.

-- Yan Cheshmeh petroglyph site made national cultural heritage

The ancient petroglyph site of Yan Cheshmeh, part of the historically significant Teymareh region, has been officially registered on Iran’s national list of cultural heritage.

Yan Cheshmeh, located in the mountainous Gharaqab area of Golpayegan county, spans over 16 hectares and is renowned for its vast collection of ancient rock carvings.

According to Mostafa Ghanouni, head of Golpayegan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, Yan Cheshmeh is one of the most significant rock art sites in the Teymareh region, which itself is celebrated for its extensive collection of petroglyphs that date back thousands of years.

-- Tehran, Yerevan to facilitate cross-border vehicle travel

In a significant move to enhance tourism and cross-border collaboration, Iran and Armenia have signed an agreement enabling Armenian citizens to easily obtain customs documents for their vehicles when traveling to Iran and beyond. An agreement to issue Carnet de Passages en Douane for Armenian citizens’ vehicles was signed between Iran’s Touring and Automobile Club, the Armenian Automobile Club, and Amoud Seir Fartak Company during a ceremony held on Wednesday, taci.ir reported.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Mehdi Sobhani, the Iranian ambassador to Armenia; Mohammad-Hossein Sofi, the CEO of TACI, and Arsen Manukyan, the president of the Armenian Automobile Club, the report added.

