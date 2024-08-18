Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran eyes threefold rise in cargo transit on INSTC in 2024

Iran has set an ambitious target to increase cargo transit along the eastern branch of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) by threefold in 2024, aiming to reach two million tons.

According to Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, in 2023, Iran commenced cargo transportation operations along this eastern route with the assistance of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

-- Iran condemns Afghan violation of railway territory

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways in a statement announced that it does not allow encroachment on the railway territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement was released following the encroachment of the private railway company known as “Afghanistan Railway Consortium” into Iran’s railway territory.

-- Annual tea exports hit 12,000 tons

Head of Iran’s Tea Organization (ITO) Habib Jahansaz has stated that Iran exports nearly 12,000 tons of tea per year.

During his visit to the Fuman tea factories in Iran’s northern Gilan Province on Saturday, Jahansaz noted that following the removal of bans on tea exports, the tea factories in Gilan have resumed exports of the product, reported Mehr News Agency. Referring to Iran’s tea export to 23 countries including neighboring countries and European countries, he added that the country exported 15,000 tons of tea last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Persian Language Course Held for Parsis in Mumbai

The House of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran recently concluded the first batch of a basic Persian language course for Mumbai’s Parsi community. The course, which consisted of 51 sessions of one-and-half hour each conducted over four months, was held at Wadia Baug, a Parsi residential colony in Parek and was attended by 15 students.

The Culture House of Iran in Mumbai said that the course for learning Persian language and literature was conducted, with the efforts of the House of Culture and support of the Saadi Foundation in Iran which provided the study texts.

-- Knowledge-Based Firm Designs ‘Saffron Analyzer’

Experts at a knowledge-based firm in Iran have designed and produced a device to analyze the quality of saffron which is called “saffron analyzer”.

The saffron analyzer is designed by a knowledge-based company which was established in 2016. The company specializes in designing and producing advanced optical, spectroscopic, and electro-optical devices, as well as offering consulting, design, and services in those areas.

-- Russia, Iran Use Art to Bring Their People Closer

The Russian-Iranian exhibition “Patterns of Friendship” has started in Moscow. The exhibition is being held at the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka. TV BRICS is the general media partner of the event.

The festival presents 200 best works of the contest participants from Russia and Iran. The idea of the exhibition is to convey the image of the two countries through art. Thus, many paintings depict views of cities, scenes from history and folklore, national cuisine, inhabitants and famous personalities of the two countries. In particular, one of the Iranian painters brought a portrait of Chekhov to the exhibition.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Mahdi Olfati expresses satisfaction with his performance in 2024 Olympics

Iran artistic gymnast Mahdi Olfati continued his historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, qualifying for the vault finals. Despite facing numerous challenges, Olfati expressed optimism about securing a medal for Iran at the 2028 Olympics.

In an exclusive interview, Olfati discussed his Olympic experience: “It was a tough competition. The pressure was immense. I was nervous, but I believe I performed well for my first Olympic appearance. The judges were a bit strict, but I’m glad I made it to the finals.”

-- Winners of "Patterns of Friendship" exhibition honored

The winners of art exhibition "Patterns of Friendship", a joint painting event between Iran and Russia, were celebrated during the opening ceremony, which was held at the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka in Moscow on Wednesday.

Organized by the Iranian Embassy, the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka, and supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture, the exhibition showcases 100 artworks by Iranian artists and 100 pieces by Russian artists, all selected by the jury. Additionally, 40 artworks from prominent masters are also displayed.

-- Challenges of the new oil minister

Writing an article in the Tehran Times on Saturday, the proposed oil minister Mohsen Paknejad pointed to the importance of energy security in the world, Iran’s abundant fossil fuel resources (ranking first in the world in terms of total oil and gas reserves), the great and attractive foreign investment opportunities in Iran’s oil and gas industries, energy diplomacy, and other pressing issues.

However, Paknejad, if confirmed by the parliament for the post of oil minister, will face great challenges at home in reforming heavily subsidized fossil fuels, including gasoline, diesel, and household gas as mentioned in his detailed plan for running the Oil Ministry.

Even though Paknejad says decreasing fuel subsidies will be gradual to avoid an economic shock, Iranian society has become too sensitive to any increase in fuel prices. Such sensitivity dates back to the pre-1979 Islamic Revolution.

6125**4354