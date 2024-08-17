Israeli regime dragging out war in Gaza: Hamas member

The Zionists are putting off reaching a truce in the Gaza war, Sama news on Saturday quoted Husam Badran as saying.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is impeding the process of achieving an armistice in the enclave, he said, adding that Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups call for putting an end to the war and halting the killing of civilians in the Strip.

The Hamas official also noted that the United States keeps covering up the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.

He said that the Palestinians adhere to the terms agreed in the July 2 negotiations, a proposal that the Israelis put forward and is under Joe Biden’s plan and a UN Security Council resolution.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza released a new figure, putting the number of those killed in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza at 40, 005 and the number of wounded at 92,401, most of them women and children.

