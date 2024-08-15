UN calls for immediate end to Gaza war as death toll tops 40,000

Volker Turk issued a statement on Thursday local time about the increase in the number of casualties in Gaza, saying "Today is a bitter turning point for the world."

This unthinkable situation is largely due to the Israeli military's repeated failures to observe the laws of war, he further said with reference to the Zionist regime’s non-compliance to the UN Security resolution and defiance to verdicts issued by the World Court.

"As the world ponders its inability to stop this carnage, I call on all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down their weapons and stop the killing once and for all," the UN official said.

On Thursday, The Ministry of Health in Gaza released a new figure, putting the number of those killed in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza at 40, 005 and the number of wounded at 92,401, most of them women and children.

