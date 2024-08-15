Aug 15, 2024, 7:13 PM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85569363
T T
1 Persons

Tags

UN calls for immediate end to Gaza war as death toll tops 40,000

Aug 15, 2024, 7:13 PM
News ID: 85569363
UN calls for immediate end to Gaza war as death toll tops 40,000

New York, IRNA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has demanded an immediate ceasefire and end to the war on Gaza as the Palestinian death toll in more than 10 months of non-stop Israeli bombing and shelling campaign crosses the grime milestone of 40,000.

Volker Turk issued a statement on Thursday local time about the increase in the number of casualties in Gaza, saying "Today is a bitter turning point for the world."

This unthinkable situation is largely due to the Israeli military's repeated failures to observe the laws of war, he further said with reference to the Zionist regime’s non-compliance to the UN Security resolution and defiance to verdicts issued by the World Court.

"As the world ponders its inability to stop this carnage, I call on all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down their weapons and stop the killing once and for all," the UN official said.

On Thursday, The Ministry of Health in Gaza released a new figure, putting the number of those killed in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza at 40, 005 and the number of wounded at 92,401, most of them women and children.

4399

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .