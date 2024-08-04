End to Gaza war can reduce regional tensions: Iraqi PM

Al-Sudani made the remarks in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday night.

According to IRNA, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and Iraq's role in supporting international peace and stability and preventing current events in West Asia from going out of control.

The Iraqi premier emphasized that preventing the escalation of tension depends on stopping the attack on Gaza, putting off the spread of the conflict to Lebanon, restraining Netanyahu and his regime from launching attacks on regional countries, and ending the regime’s repeated violations of international law and the sovereignty of other countries.

Blinken during the conversation expressed Washington’s willingness to play a role in helping Iraq to control the situation in the region and prevent the escalation of tension.

Meanwhile, Blinken held conversation with his counterparts in the Group of 7 developed nations and discussed the developments in the Middle East region.

According to IRNA, the US State Department in a statement on Sunday said that Blinken called for urgent need to reduce tension in the Middle East

The statement continued: The US Secretary of State and the G7 foreign ministers also discussed ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire that would guarantee the release of hostages and allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

