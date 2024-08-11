No justification for Israeli massacres in Gaza: EU’s Borrell

Borrell said on Sunday that he had been horrified by images of the Gaza school hit by the Israeli strike a day earlier.

“There’s no justification for these massacres”, he said in reference to Israel’s onslaught at the Al-Tabin School, in Gaza City, where more than 100 Palestinians were killed.

He insisted, however, that a ceasefire would be the only way out of the devastating situation in Gaza.

The EU foreign policy chief criticized Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for opposing a ceasefire, adding that the EU supports international efforts for bringing an end to the war in Gaza.

Borrell reiterated that over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in early October.

