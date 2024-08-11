Hamas rejects Israel's claims of airstrike on Gaza's al-Tabin School

Hamas emphasized that the claims of the Zionist regime regarding the martyrs of the "Al-Tabin school" located in the Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, which claimed that these people were members of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, is false, baseless and misleading, reported IRNA, citing Al Jazeera on Sunday.

The reason why Israel regime has claimed that this attack was carried out on the members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad was to justify its crimes, Hamas added.

Prior to this, a senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq had dismissed the Israeli claims that measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties through the use of smart weapons, pointing out that all martyrs and dozens of injured were civilians, with not a single fighter was among them.

"If these are smart US weapons and kill all this number of civilians, this shows the extent of the stupidity of this army and its leaders, and that its weapons are 'dumb' weapons, not smart," al-Rishq further added.

The Israeli occupation military claimed that it killed at least 19 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters who were operating from a command and control center located in the school.

It also claimed that the strike "was carried out using three precise munitions," adding that "no severe damage was caused to the compound."

