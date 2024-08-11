Iran urges Islamic states to take effective measures against Israel

Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a phone talk with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the latest Israeli aggression against a school in Gaza.

The talks also focused on the necessity of adopting a joint stance on the regime’s criminal acts and preserving stability and security in West Asia.

The situation of the West Asia region is now critical due to the Israeli regime's crimes, and Islamic countries have to pave the way for helping the oppressed Palestinians counter the occupying entity, he noted.

About the July 31 assassination of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh by Israel in Tehran, Bagheri Kani said the Zionists, through such a crime, did violate national security, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.

Iran has the legitimate right under the UN Charter and international laws to take a reciprocal measure, he asserted.

For her part, the Indonesian foreign minister condemned the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and described the Israeli measures as threats to international peace and security.

Expressing regret over Israel’s killing of 40,000 people in Gaza, Marsudi stressed the need to concentrate on the issue of truce in Palestine.

To reach a ceasefire, unity and solidarity among all, particularly among the Islamic countries, is important and necessary, she added.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli regime’s deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday.

