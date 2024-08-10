'Israelis can't sleep amid fears of Iran retaliation'

She said in a report published by the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper that Israelis cannot sleep even at their homes for fear of an Iranian retaliatory attack.

She said that a study has revealed that 44% of the Tel Aviv residents could not sleep at their houses during the war in the Persian Gulf.

If a study is carried out now, the number of the Israeli people who cannot sleep out of fear of an Iran attack would be more than 44%, she added.

Her comments come as Iran has vowed to avenge the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday on July 31.

9341**4194