UN rapporteur: Israel committing genocide in Gaza with US, European weapons

Albanese made the comment on Saturday in reaction to an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school that targeted displaced Palestinians, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens more. The attack on al-Tabin School was the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes on civilian buildings in Gaza since the start of the war in early October.

The UN rapporteur said on X social media platform that Israel “is genociding” Palestinians, using US and European weapons amid silence by the so-called civilized nations.

“Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time. With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all "civilised nations".

“May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of intl law”, she continued in her post.

Gaza death toll nears 39,800

Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7 following the unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation that the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement conducted earlier that day in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to an announcement by the Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday, the war has so far killed 39,790 people and wounded 91,702 others there.

Most of the casualties are women and children.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the Palestinians living there.

