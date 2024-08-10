Aug 10, 2024, 6:28 PM
News ID: 85564137
T T
1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Hamas rejects Israeli claim of operating from bombed Gaza school

Aug 10, 2024, 6:28 PM
News ID: 85564137
Hamas rejects Israeli claim of operating from bombed Gaza school

Tehran, IRNA -- A senior Hamas official has rejected allegations by Israeli officials that the Palestinian resistance group had set up a “command and control center” in a school in Gaza City, where more than 100 people were killed after it was bombed by Israeli forces.

Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said the massacre at al-Tabin School early on Saturday was part of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and a dangerous escalation.

Gaza’s civil defense agency said that more than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli attack on the school housing displaced Palestinians.  

An Israeli military spokesman claimed that the school “served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility.”

Al-Resheq roundly rejected the allegation, saying all Palestinian resistance groups followed the policy of not being present among civilians to prevent them from being targeted.

The Israeli regime has frequently used the allegation as a pretext to attack civilian buildings in Gaza, including hospitals and schools.

Hamas’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the Israeli attack on al-Tabin School was another indication that the occupying regime was trying to wipe the Palestinians out of Gaza.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Hayyad called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the latest Israeli massacre.

He also called on Muslim and Arab nations to take action against the Israeli regime, including by closing their embassies in Tel Aviv.

4353**4194

1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .