Hamas rejects Israeli claim of operating from bombed Gaza school

Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said the massacre at al-Tabin School early on Saturday was part of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and a dangerous escalation.

Gaza’s civil defense agency said that more than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli attack on the school housing displaced Palestinians.

An Israeli military spokesman claimed that the school “served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility.”

Al-Resheq roundly rejected the allegation, saying all Palestinian resistance groups followed the policy of not being present among civilians to prevent them from being targeted.

The Israeli regime has frequently used the allegation as a pretext to attack civilian buildings in Gaza, including hospitals and schools.

Hamas’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the Israeli attack on al-Tabin School was another indication that the occupying regime was trying to wipe the Palestinians out of Gaza.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Hayyad called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the latest Israeli massacre.

He also called on Muslim and Arab nations to take action against the Israeli regime, including by closing their embassies in Tel Aviv.

