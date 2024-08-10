Apartheid Israel not committed to int’l law, humane principles: Iran FM spox

Nasser Kanaani made the comment on Saturday hours after Israel struck a Gaza City school that housed displaced Palestinians, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens more.

The spokesman strongly condemned the “barbaric attack” on al-Tabin School, calling it a clear example of simultaneously committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

“The continuous insane attacks by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians and the brutal massacre of women, children and the elderly, especially today's heinous attack by this regime on Palestinian refugees living in al-Tabin School, once again proved that the apartheid Israeli regime is not committed to any rules and regulations of international law as well as moral and humane principles.”

He emphasized that the only way to confront the Israeli regime is firm and decisive action by Islamic and freedom-seeking countries in practical support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle and resistance against the regime.

The Iranian diplomat further said that the attack on al-Tabin School is a clear example of threats to international peace and security. He called for immediate and effective action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in accordance with Chapter Seven of the UN Charter to halt crimes by the child-killing Israeli regime.

Kanaani also highlighted the responsibility of the international community to prevent and confront the Israeli regime’s crimes.

He said that countries and international organizations, especially the UNSC and the International Criminal Court, are once again facing a moral and humanitarian test as well as an international obligation to hold accountable Israeli officials who are the masterminds and perpetrators of the genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.

