Essence of Zionist regime based on terrorism: Iran FM spox.

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly press briefing on Monday that such terrorist acts not only do not disrupt the determination of the resilient Palestinian people in the struggle against the Zionist regime and the liberation of holy al-Quds, adding that the regime will not achieve any results from the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Political Bureau, but it will strengthen their determination.

Kanaani also said that the Zionist regime’s cowardly assassination of Haniyeh, while he was the official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, was a flagrant violation of international law, as well as the respected norms of the international community.

“We (Iranian officials) consider our right to defend our national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the spokesman noted, adding that no one has the right to hesitate to punish the adventurous Zionist regime.

“We have taken the necessary political and diplomatic measures, including the preparations to hold an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was held in cooperation with our friendly countries such as Russia, China, and Algeria.”

OIC meeting in Jeddah

Kanaani also said that the request to hold a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah was also raised, which was approved, and it is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the level of foreign ministers.

“We had correspondence with the secretary-general of the United Nations, the OIC secretary-general, and some international forums and presented our well-founded positions,” he added.

“We had made phone conversations with various foreign officials and expressed our stance,” he noted.

“Due to the influence of some governments, including the United States, in the implementation of the duties of some international institutions, including the UN Security Council, we are witnessing recent tensions.”

According to Kanaani, Iran will use its right to take decisive action to punish the aggressor in defense of its interests and national security.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran uses its legitimate right to defend its national security to punish the aggressor Zionist regime decisively and firmly and to create deterrence, the Iranian diplomat said.

“The international community should support the punishment of the aggressor by Iran, which will ensure the security of the region and the world, and of course, it is an action under international law.”

Jordanian FM in Iran

As to Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi’s trip to Tehran, Kanaani said that the visit takes place within the framework of diplomatic relations.

The ongoing visit is in line with previous official visits between Iran and friendly countries to examine the complex situation in the region, especially the Gaza war, which will help enhance regional security and peace, he noted.

The US administration is the Israeli regime’s accomplice in genocide and war crimes against the Palestinians, he said.

They must act according to international rules and law by halting the Zionist regime’s killing machine and not delivering weapons to the regime, he added.

The regime does not take steps without US coordination, he said, noting that Americans should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

He argued that the evidence shows the Zionists were behind the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

No one would benefit from the recent assassination as much as this regime, he said, adding that the regime must be held accountable for the crime.

‘Iran will not tolerate any aggression’

Kanaani also ruled out any contact with the fake occupying regime, noting that “we do not need to send a message from anyone to the Zionist regime as we do not consider it legitimate in nature.”

“We hold the United Nations Security Council responsible for the recent assassination in Tehran, and we have written to them and requested a meeting,” he said.

He criticized the inaction of the UNSC, adding that Iran will act decisively to secure its interests and national security within the framework of international law.

Iran will not compromise on its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and national security, the spokesman said, adding that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate aggression against its territory in any way and will continue to fully support the oppressed and resilient people of Palestine as a global responsibility.

