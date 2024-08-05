‘Axis of Resistance to avenge assassination of leaders’

Mazhar was reacting to the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The Axis of Resistance will respond to the recent incidents, he said, predicting that the region would witness new developments in the coming days.

He went on to say that the resistance would inflict a heavy blow on the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mazhar touched on the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, saying that there is no safe spot in the enclave.

He added that the Zionists are carrying out a massacre against Gazans.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. He was in the Iranian capital for the swearing-in of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Milad Bidi along with senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.

7129**4354