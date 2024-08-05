Fear from Iran's possible attack leads Netanyahu to bunker: Zionist media

Netanyahu and his colleagues went to a bunker tonight, the media reported on Sunday evening.

Many in the occupied lands stayed awake all night or were in the sheltered, according to reports.

Users on the Zionist regime’s social media wrote about the frustrating wait they have had during the recent days after the Islamic Republic’s threat that it would surely take blood revenge for the July 31 assassination of the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Also, the Zionist Telegram users have commented on the issue, saying they were afraid and confused in recent days whether Iran attacks.

One of the users wrote he was ready to escape to the shelters.

Following Haniyeh’s assassination and the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon, all bodies of the Zionist regime are on full alert.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated by the Zionist regime in their residence in the Iranian capital more than a week ago.

1483**9417