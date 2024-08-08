Only a strong measure can compel Israel to obey international law: Iran

The Israeli regime recognizes no boundaries for its crimes and genocidal acts, Nasser Kanaani wrote on an X post on Thursday.

Kanaani censured the Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, for suggesting that starving two million Palestinians to death in Gaza was ‘justified and moral’ if it meant securing the release of Israeli captives.

Such a reprehensible confession must be strongly condemned in international forums and pursued legally, Kanaani said.

He added that Europe should prioritize its international, ethical, and humanitarian responsibilities against the Israeli regime instead of merely condemning such statements verbally.

Over the past 10 months, the world has been watching the Israeli regime’s massacre, genocidal acts and bombardment in Gaza, Kanaani wrote.



