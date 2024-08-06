West has lost ‘dignity’ by supporting Israel in Gaza war: Iran

In a statement posed on X on Tuesday, Kanaani took the United States and European countries to task for labeling an oppressed people defending their homeland against occupation as terrorists.

"In US and Europe terminology, people and groups who defend their land against foreign occupation forces and fight for their home, family and human dignity with an armed-to-the-teeth and kid-, woman-, and refugee-killer army, are branded 'terrorist'", he said.

He further argued that "any party who supports oppressed people under occupation is 'sponsor of terrorism!'”

"However, the occupying regime and killer of more than 40 thousand people in 10 months—of whom about 10 thousands are children—is not branded terrorist but deserves ovation and applause and all-out political, security, military and arms support."

“The West has lost its integrity and honor in the #Gaza war and is seriously suffering moral decay and civilizational collapse,” the official noted.

