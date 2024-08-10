Condemnations pour in after deadly Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

The Israeli military launched the deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack left over 100 Palestinians martyred and tens of others injured.

In reaction to the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani categorically condemned the move.

He lauded the role of women during wars, noting that no big breakthrough was achieved without the participation of women in times of conflicts.

In a related response, the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq strongly denounced the strike.

The Zionists continue to commit genocide in Palestine, he said, adding that the world keeps silent on the tragedy.

Mohammad Abdul Salam, the spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, categorically condemned the "fascist actions" of the Zionist regime.

He slammed the US support for the regime to continue the genocide of the people in the enclave.

Nearly 40,000 have been killed in Gaza since the outset of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza last October. The war has destroyed 70% of houses and infrastructure in the enclave while starvation and severe famine endanger the lives of the people there.

7129**9417