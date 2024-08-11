Aug 11, 2024, 9:03 AM
Iran, Hamas officials discuss Israel’s deadly attack on Gaza school

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s Political Bureau Khalil al-Hayya have discussed Israel’s brutal attack on a school in Gaza.

In a phone conversation, Bagheri Kani said the Islamic Republic of Iran is making serious efforts to prompt international and regional organizations to condemn the newly-committed crime.

For his part, the Hamas official referred to the killing of innocent children and women by the Israeli regime, urging the world to condemn such a terrorist attack.

He further stressed the importance of continuation of consultations with Iran about the issue.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli regime’s deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday.

