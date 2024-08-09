Iran Greco-Roman wrestler Esmaeili snatches gold in 2024 Olympics

Iran’s Esmaeili emerged victorious against Parviz Nasibov from Ukraine 6-5 in the 67kg final of Greco-Roman and claimed first place in the sporting event.

Prior to the final, Esmaeili defeated opponents from Algeria, Cuba, and Armenia to secure his spot in the championship match.

Two other Iranian wrestlers, Mohammad-Hadi Saravi and Amin Mirzazadeh, had previously achieved gold and bronze medals in the 97kg and 130kg categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Esmaili on his gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, emphasizing "Saeed Esmaili's precious gold is the result of prudence and resistance together."

In a Farsi congratulatory post on his X account on Thursday, President Pezeshkian said that the result of prudence and resilience together brought the gold medal for Esmaeili and the Iranian people.

3266**9417