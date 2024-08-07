Iran snatches first gold medal in Paris Olympics

Saravi beat Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan in a difficult final match of the 97-kilogram weight category late on Wednesday to become an Olympic gold medalist.

Greco-Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh and female taekwondo player Mobina Nematzadeh had won two bronze medals for Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two Iranian Greco-Roman wresters will compete for gold medals on Thursday while Iranian free-style wrestlers also have high hopes of winning medals in the Paris Olympics in the coming days.

