Aug 7, 2024, 11:04 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85561734
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iran snatches first gold medal in Paris Olympics

Aug 7, 2024, 11:04 PM
News ID: 85561734
Iran snatches first gold medal in Paris Olympics

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi has snatched a first gold medal for the country in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. 

Saravi beat Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan in a difficult final match of the 97-kilogram weight category late on Wednesday to become an Olympic gold medalist. 

Greco-Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh and female taekwondo player Mobina Nematzadeh had won two bronze medals for Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Two Iranian Greco-Roman wresters will compete for gold medals on Thursday while Iranian free-style wrestlers also have high hopes of winning medals in the Paris Olympics in the coming days.

4261**4194

2 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .