Mohmadi was defeated 7-0 by Semen Novikov from Bulgaria and finished in second place in the final match of the 87 kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Prior to the final, Mohmadi had defeated opponents from Colombia, Poland, and Ukraine to reach the championship match.

Additionally, Iranian wrestlers Mohammad-Hadi Saravi (97kg) and Saeed Esmaeili (67kg) have each previously earned two gold medals.

Amin Mirzazadeh also secured a bronze medal in the 130kg category.

