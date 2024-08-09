Iran’s Kiani makes history in 2024 Olympics

Nahid Kiani conceded defeat against Kim Yujin from South Korea 2-0 in the final match and won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Leading up to the final, Kiani emerged victorious against athletes from Bulgaria, Tunisia, and Lebanon.

Athletes from Canada and Bulgaria secured third place in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Nahid Kiani on achieving the best medal in the history of Iranian women's sports, stating, "Nahid Kiani has made history for Iranian women's sports."

In a Farsi post on his X account on Thursday night, Pezeshkian said, "My dear daughter, Nahid Kiani, your efforts in the Olympics are commendable. You have made history for Iranian women's sports. Congratulations to you and all the people of Iran on winning the valuable Olympic silver medal."

