Hezbollah rocket attack hits Israeli air defense base

Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had fired tens of Katyusha rockets at the base in Kila Barracks, according to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

Meanwhile Israeli media reported on the same day that six Israeli soldiers had been wounded after a drone fired from Lebanon fell down.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire on an almost daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime invaded Gaza.

The fire exchange however has escalated in recent days as Hezbollah has promised to punish Israel over the assassination of its top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last Tuesday.

The Israeli regime is also bracing for a response from Iran following its assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which took place a day after Shukr’s martyrdom.

Iran has pledged to give a serve response to Israel.

4194