Hezbollah hits Israeli military base with drone

Hezbollah suicide drones flew over the Western Galilee region in the north of occupied Palestine and launched a fresh missile attack on Zionist positions, reported the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, citing some Zionist sources on Tuesday.

Explosions and sirens were heard in several Israeli locations, including the cities of Haifa, Nahariyya, and the settlement of Shlomi.

Suicide drones hit a vehicle and a military base of the Zionist regime in the city of Nahariyya, inflicting casualties on the Zionists.

At least five Zionists in the Western Galilee region were seriously injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Hezbollah in a statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones on the command headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Egoz 621 unit at “Shraga” Barracks, north of occupied Acre.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across the border since October 8, 2023, a day after the occupying regime launched a devastating war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians so far.

