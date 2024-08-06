Assassination of resistance leaders only added to Israel’s woes: Nasrallah

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday seven days after Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, was assassinated in an Israeli strike in Beirut last Tuesday.

He said Shukr was a man of action and a key figure in all major battles of the resistance, adding that targeting Hezbollah leaders will not weaken the movement’s resolve to continue their path.

Nasrallah also addressed the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, less than a day after Shukr was killed in Beirut.

He acknowledged that while the recent assassinations are considered a tactical achievement for the Israeli regime, they will not alter the fundamental nature of the Resistance Front.

The Hezbollah chief declared that today's central battlefield of resistance is Palestine and the Gaza Strip, with other supportive fronts backing their fight against the Israeli occupation.

Nasrallah noted that the recent developments have shed light on the true objectives of the extremist cabinet of Israeli prime minister Benjamin, pointing out that Netanyahu does not seek to end the war in Gaza, as evidenced by his insistence on adding conditions to any ceasefire proposal.

The Israeli prime minister, he said, wants to uproot the Palestinians from their homes and “establish total security control” over the besieged enclave.

He also warned that the Israeli regime is attempting to forcefully displace Palestinians from the West Bank, aiming to push them into Jordan and formally annex the territory into the occupied lands.

