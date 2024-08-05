Iran: Israel taking aim at regional, global peace by assassinating Haniyeh

“The Israeli regime's terrorist action to assassinate Martyr Haniyeh has taken aim at regional and international stability and security, and the Zionist regime believes that the only way to maintain its survival is to incite war and spread conflict among regional countries and against Palestinians”, the top Iranian diplomat said on Monday.

He made the comments in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, briefing them on Iran’s stance on Haniyeh’s assassination which he said “the criminal gang ruling occupied Palestinian land” is responsible for.

Bagheri Kani also said that the assassination is part of the Israeli regime’s genocide against Palestinians through eliminating their elites as well as political, cultural and intellectual figures inside and outside the occupied territories, arguing that the regime has a long black list of assassinations in different countries to spread terrorism over the past decades.

“Haniyeh’s cowardly assassination is a clear example of arbitrary killing and gross violation of human rights. Ismail Haniyeh was attacked in Iran while he was an official guest of the Islamic Republic to attend the inaugural of the president [Masoud Pezeshkian]. The Zionist regime’s assassination of Haniyeh is actually considered an unjustified and unlawful violation of Iran’s national sovereignty”, the diplomat said.

“This terrorist act, due to its nature and consequences, is not less than illegal use of force, and it is quite clear that such aggression cannot go unanswered and the Islamic Republic is authorized and entitled to respond in order to defend its interests, territorial integrity and sovereign rights. And our response will be definite and decisive.”

Further in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat criticized the UN Security Council (UNSC) for its failure to issue a resolution against Israel for assassinating Haniyeh, saying that the unwavering support of the US, the UK and France for Israel is one of the main reasons behind UNSC infectiveness regarding the occupation of Palestine over the past decades.

Considering these conditions, Bagheri Kani said, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s duty towards its national security and territorial integrity requires the country to act as it sees best, and adopt and apply an appropriate response to this dangerous and aggressive adventurism.

