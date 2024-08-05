Iran’s acting FM renews pledge to avenge Haniyeh assassination

Iran doesn’t have the least doubt that the “criminal gang governing the occupied Palestinian land” is responsible for this crime, he said on X social media platform on Monday, adding that he had made the comments during a meeting with foreign ambassadors to Tehran earlier in the day.

He added that inaction in the face of terrorist measures of the Zionist Israeli regime would invalidate all the international rules and norms of peaceful existence.

Noting that the Zionist crimes are an outcome of a “sense of impunity”, he lashed out at the US and certain Western countries for providing unquestioning support for the regime.

The revival of lasting security and stability in the West Asia region rests upon putting an end to the Israeli occupation, he said.

“The occupation of Palestine is the root cause of continued insecurity and war in the region.”

