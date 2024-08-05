Silence on Israeli aggression puts regional stability at risk: Iran’s acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the remark in a phone conversation with Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday.

During the discussion, Iran’s top diplomat condemned the ongoing violations committed by the Israeli regime, particularly against women and children in Gaza.

He underscored the urgent need to halt the regime's atrocities, which threaten to escalate the war in Gaza into a broader regional conflict involving the capitals of Lebanon and Yemen.

Bagheri Kani also condemned the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader, in Tehran early on Wednesday.

He reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to retaliate for the assassination on its soil in accordance with international law.

In response, the Bahrain foreign minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

4353**4194