Iran acting FM: Israel should receive decisive response for its brutality

Bagheri Kani made the comment as he hosted Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Tehran, four days after Haniyeh was assassinated by the Israeli regime in his accommodation in Tehran. The Hamas leader was in Iran for the inauguration of new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has a long history of resorting to assassination against Palestinian resistance leaders in other countries, and it should receive a decisive and severe response to realize that brutality has a heavy price, the Iranian diplomat said.

He added that Haniyeh’s assassination was against international law as well as regional and international security and stability, and violated Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bagheri Kani also lashed out at Western countries, particularly the US, for preventing a UN Security Council resolution against Israel for “the terrorist crime”, which he said was in continuation of their support for the regime.

The main reason behind the continuous aggression by the “criminal gang in Tel Aviv” is support of the US and some European governments for “this evil entity in the region”, he noted.

Further in his remarks, Bagheri Kani said that Iran intends to develop relations with Muslim and neighboring countries in an effort to confront enemies’ attempts to turn differences to discord and turn discords to conflict in the region.

Ayman Safadi said Jordan was the first country that condemned Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh and its violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and international law.

“Our clear message is the necessity of ceasing the war as well as crimes and aggression by Israel in Gaza and the region”, he added.

He noted that Palestine is the prime issue of Jordan’s foreign policy, adding that his country, in its all capacity, tries to uphold Palestinians’ rights.

