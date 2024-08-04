Ansarullah: Iran not sole party to avenge Haniyeh assassination

In an interview with Russia's Ria Novosti news agency, al-Qahoum stated that Iran will not be alone in retaliating Haniyeh's assassination, adding that the entire Axis of Resistance would partake in the response.

Earlier, Ansarullah Leader Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi highlighted that the martyrdom of resistance leaders has historically had a profound effect on motivating the resistance members to persevere, adding that the Zionist enemy is nearing its inevitable collapse as it escalates its crimes.

He underscored that the assassination of Haniyeh was a clear violation of all customs and norms, noting that the act caused a scandal on part of European countries and certain Arab states, which even came short of condemning the assassination.

Al-Houthi stressed that Martyr Haniyeh had a major and outstanding contribution to serving the just and holy cause of Palestine, including the liberation of Palestinian land and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred by the Israeli regime in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

