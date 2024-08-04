Pezeshkian: Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh ‘a big mistake’ that won’t go unanswered

Pezeshkian made the comment on Sunday as he hosted Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Tehran.

The Iranian president said that the assassination of Haniyeh, who was a guest of the Islamic Republic, was a big mistake by the Israeli regime and was against international law.

He added that the Islamic Republic expects all Islamic countries and freedom-seekers in the world that they strongly condemn such crimes, stressing that “the Zionists’ arrogance will not go unanswered.”

Safadi conveyed the congratulatory message of Jordanian King Abdullah II to Pezeshkian, who had wished the Iranian president success in his new post.

The top Jordanian diplomat also said that his country has condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, adding that the move was an attempt by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to spread conflict in the region.

Safadi and Pezeshkian discussed Tehran-Amman relations as well.

The Iranian president also said that his administration’s foreign policy is aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Earlier on Sunday, Safadi held talks with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

4194