Iranian VP meets with Emir of Qatar in Doha

In the meeting which was held on Friday, Aref and the emir of Qatar discussed regional and international developments.

Aref has traveled to Doha to attend the funeral of the top Hamas leader martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday a few hours after he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran has vowed take revenge for the killing and violation of its territorial integrity.

