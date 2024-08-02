Iran says Zionist regime has jeopardized regional peace, security

Speaking over phone on Friday, Bagheri Kani and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the consequences of a Zionist assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

He said that the Zionist regime crossed an important redline and the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to execute law and justice towards this “infamous and criminal regime”.

The Zionists have razed the Gaza Strip to the ground over the past 10 months and have now expanded their crimes to Beirut, Tehran, and Yemen, Bagheri Kani said, adding that if this “terrorist criminals” are not stopped, peace and security in the region and internationally would be seriously endangered.

He also proposed for an extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Jordanian foreign minister welcomed Iran’s proposal for an OIC meeting to deal with the terrorist measures of the Zionist regime, condemning the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran which he said was a breach of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that the escalation of tensions in the region is what the Zionist regime wants, Safadi urged the necessary for efforts to prevent the expansion of the war.

