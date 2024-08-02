Aug 2, 2024, 1:19 PM
Zionist regime's assassination of resistance leaders will not weaken resistance: Statement

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in a joint statement, have stressed that the assassination of resistance leaders by the Zionist regime will not be able to undermine the resistance move.

The statement comes a few days after the assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon.

It described resistance as a “legitimate right” in the face of the occupation which will continue until the fulfillment of the Palestinians’ right to freedom and return.   

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad called on the Palestinian people to intensify resistance and defuse the projects of the Zionist occupiers.

The two resistance wings also stressed that they will continue to work together on different political and military areas and on the battlefield as well.  

