Iran envoy to Beirut: Islamic Republic backs regional peace, stability

Amani made the comment on Saturday night as tensions mount between Israel and Lebanon over a rocket explosion in the occupied Golan Heights that left a dozen Israelis dead.

The Iranian ambassador said that his country neither expects a war nor does it seek conflict. But at the same time, he stressed, the Islamic Republic is not afraid of war, and enemies should realize how Iran would respond thanks to the power it has and the support it gives to the resistance front.

On Saturday, a rocket exploded in a football pitch near Majdal Shams town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli media said 12 people were killed and 40 others injured as a result.

The Israeli regime blamed Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and vowed revenge.

Hezbollah, however, categorically denied responsibility, and said that it had no connection with the incident. The Lebanese resistance movement told the UN that the incident was the result of an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting the soccer field in Druze village of Majdal Shams.

The incident and the ensuing tensions have further raised concerns over a full-blown war between Israel and Lebanon. Fears of such a conflict were already high amid the Israeli regime’s threats against Hezbollah over its support for the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

4194**4354