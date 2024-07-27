Lebanon condemns attack in occupied Golan, denies Hezbollah’s role

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday night categorically rejected Hezbollah’s involvement in the attack on a village in Majdal Shams town in the occupied Golan Heights.

According to IRNA citing a Lebanese news agency, the top parliamentarian, in a phone call with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, said that the Arab country and the resistance movement there adhere to the laws of war and do not target civilians.

Berri also cited Hezbollah’s statement that quickly denied any role in the attack, which the Israeli military blamed on the group.

Israeli and western media reports say a rocket fell on a soccer field in the occupied Golan Heights and killed at least 11 people and wounded 40 others.

Hezbollah, however, said that Saturday’s attack on a soccer field potentially caused by an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor. This also as the Israeli missile systems, including those supplied by its main backer, the United States have failed on numerous occasion to intercept incoming rockets and sometimes hit own targets.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati condemned the missile incident in the Majdal Shams region.

In a statement, Mikati’s condemned violent actions against civilians and demanded immediate cessation of hostile actions on all fronts.

Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon, Walid Jumblatt has also warned against any plan of the Zionist regime to incite sedition and making the incident a pretext to launch an attack on his country.

The history and current conditions of the Zionist enemy are full of crimes committed against civilians without any consideration, he noted.

"In the past, we exposed the plot hatched by the Zionist regime, but now it is trying to do the same again, but we, along with Hezbollah and other resistance groups, are waiting for the Zionist enemy’s ambush," Jumblatt emphasized.

He was referring to Zionist claims and attempts to put the blame of the attack on Hezbollah despite its denial.

The incident comes as Hezbollah and the Israeli military remain engaged in clashes along Lebanon’s southern border since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza. Over the past nine months, the resistance movement has targeted the regime’s military and espionage bases as well as soldiers hiding in illegal settlements but the Zionist regime has often targeted residential areas in southern Lebanon with air and artillery strike killing civilians and assassinating Hezbollah fighters.

The latest missile attack on the soccer pitch raises fears of an all-out war as the Zionist regime has, for some time, been issuing war-mongering statements and looking for a pretext for opening a new war front.

Hezbollah and several regional and world government have already warned Israel about the consequences of a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

But the far-right Israeli regime under Prime Minister Netanyahu has been facing denunciation for its military adventurism and defiance to international laws as well as verdicts by the World Court, the live example of which, is the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

4399