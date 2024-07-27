Hezbollah denies involvement in Israeli-occupied Golan attack

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday, dismissing Israeli allegations that it was behind a rocket attack on Majdal Shams, a town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, earlier in the day.

Reuters also cited senior Hezbollah media representative Mohammad Afif who denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams.

“The Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard”, Reuters reported.

Israeli media had alleged that the attack left 9 soldiers dead and injured 11 others. Some reports put the death toll at 8, while others said 8 Zionist soldiers were killed in the attack.

In the meantime, some media outlets said that the attack in Majdal Shams was likely caused after an Iron Dome missile struck the town mistakenly.

Hezbollah and the Zionist regime have been engaged in clashes on Lebanon’s southern border since early October when the regime unleased its brutal war on Gaza.

The Lebanese resistance movement has time and again said that it aims to provide support to Palestinians and their resistance fighters in Gaza. The movement has also said that it will continue trading fire with Israel until the regime stops its war on Gaza as well as its acts of aggression on southern Lebanon.

The latest attacks by Hezbollah hit three Israeli military bases, involving dozens of Katyusha rockets as well as Burkan missiles.

