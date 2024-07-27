Jul 27, 2024, 1:08 PM
Hezbollah launches fresh attacks on Zionist regime's bases to back Palestine: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has conducted new attacks against Israeli bases in a bid to voice its continued support of the Palestinian nation.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that its fighters carried out attacks on two Israeli military bases, media outlets have reported.

The attacks that were launched by Hezbollah aimed at expressing support of the Palestinians who are in war with the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah announced that its combatants destroyed the spy equipment of the Zionist regime during the strikes.

The movement informed that its fighters targeted a military site for occupation soldiers in Shtula, located in northern Palestine, Al Mayadeen reported on Thursday.

Hezbollah has said that it will continue its military operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli regime ends its war on the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has reached nearly 39,200 since the regime invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.

