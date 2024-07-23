Jul 23, 2024, 11:46 PM
Hezbollah launches drone, rocket attacks on occupied Palestine

Hezbollah launches drone, rocket attacks on occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist media reported on Tuesday drone and rocket attacks by the Hezbollah movement in the north of occupied Palestine and the sounding of sirens in this area.

Al-Mayadeen news network reported that a squadron of the Islamic resistance drones from Lebanon entered the West Galilee region in northern occupied Palestine and siren bells sounded in the Zionist settlements.

According to this report, alarm sirens sounded in more than 15 places in the Upper Galilee, and the "Maroon" air base in the north of occupied Palestine was also targeted by a drone attack, and the conflict can be seen in the sky of this base.

The media of the Zionist regime also reported the occurrence of several explosions in the sky of Karmeel town in Galilee following a drone attack.

Also, the sound of several explosions was also heard in Kiryat Shmoune, and after the rocket hit this area, a fire broke out in it.

