‘US worried about all-out war between Israel, Hezbollah’

According to Al Jazeera English, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council did not single out who was behind the incident but claimed as usual in a statement that Washington’s support for the security of Israel against all “terrorist” groups supported by Iran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, is decisive.

According to IRNA, soon after a rocket landed in a soccer field, Zionist sources put the blame on Hezbollah, prompting the Lebanese Resistance Movement to issue a quick statement, in which, it "categorically" denied such an attack and accusation.

Zionist media have reported that the attack has so far killed 11 people and injured 11 others although some outlets put the injury figure at 40.

Meanwhile, American Axios news network reported on Saturday night, citing US officials, that the Biden administration is worried that the missile attack could escalate tension and lead to an all-out war between the Zionist regime and Hezbollah.

The network cited some unnamed American officials as saying that the attack was the spark we were worried about and warned about since 10 months ago.

The Zionist accusation and the direct blame on Hezbollah has raised international concerns that the regime could use it a pretext to open a new war front after carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for over nine months in defiance of global outcry and in violation of international laws and recent rulings by the International Court of Justice.

